BRATTLEBORO — Kittie Barrett was 16 years old when she lost her life on Oct. 4, 1869. For most of two days, heavy rains fell and the result was the largest flood of the Whetstone Brook in recorded history.
One hundred and fifty years ago, land along the Whetstone Brook was pretty well developed. Water power was a major energy source, so many mills, factories and dams were on the Brook to harness that power. In 1869, there was a tannery that made leather products, a boot and shoe factory, a coffin factory, a flour mill, a furniture manufacturer, a woolen mill, a machine shop, a die factory, a paper mill and a cottage organ manufacturer.
All of these businesses were damaged or destroyed by the Whetstone Brook flood. Local newspapers reported, “The amount of water which fell during the recent storm was enormous. Whetstone Brook, which rushes into Brattleboro from the westward, was the chief instrument of ruin. The flood sweeping down the valley caused a devastating freshet. Nine bridges were whisked off by this raging Brook in a stretch of two and a half miles. One house was also washed away and several barns. The pounding water rushed across the Connecticut River and acted as a battering ram against the island bridge abutment. The abutment gave way and the bridge dropped all at once and rushed down the Connecticut River with ruins from the washed out dams, buildings and bridges that had previously existed along the Whetstone Brook.”
This flood was not limited to Brattleboro. Rains fell throughout much of the state and many Vermont newspapers reported freshets occurring in the hill streams, brooks and rivers that ended in the Connecticut River on the eastern side of the state and Lake Champlain on the western side.
A northern Vermont newspaper, the Lamoille Newsdealer, wrote that “No flood of so wide a spread has ever occurred in this country. All New England has suffered about the same, from the St. Lawrence River to the north all the way to Long Island Sound to the south.”
Bridges, farms, houses and mills were destroyed throughout the area. Farmer’s potato and corn fields were washed away, as were the mill dams that provided power to much of the local industry.
Here in Brattleboro, as large amounts of turbulent water cascaded down the Whetstone Valley, Kittie Barrett went to George Warren’s leather tannery in the section of town then known as Centreville to bring her father his dinner. He worked at the business and welcomed the visit of his daughter. As Kittie went upstairs to get a better look at the water rushing by the mill, John Barrett remained on the ground floor so he could finish his meal and get back to work.
It was at this time that a dam just up from the mill gave way and a torrent of water carried Kittie Barrett and the tanning mill down the Brook. Kittie’s father heard the building giving way to the pressure of the water and was able to get out before the building collapsed. Kittie was not so fortunate. Her body was later recovered half a mile from the remaining remnants of the tannery.
Another death was recorded further down the Brook at the Estey cottage organ factory on the corner of Flat and Elm streets. As the water rose, workers were sent from the factory to save lumber stacked up next to the Whetstone Brook. Adolph Frederich was one of the workers and while he was attempting to rescue the wood from the rising brook, he was swept away by a wave of water that had collapsed a dam west of the factory yard.
Fellow workers threw Adolph ropes in an attempt to rescue him but he was not able to reach the ropes before being pulled away by the water. Adolph was 45 years old, married, and had five children. He was an immigrant from Poland and had survived another water disaster 12 years earlier.
In 1857, he was one of the few who survived the sinking of a large steamship off the coast of the Carolinas. The ship was caught in a category 2 hurricane and three quarters of the people on the ship were lost when the ship sunk in the storm. Adolph Frederich was rescued from the perilous ocean waters but was not able to survive the currents of the raging Whetstone Brook.
Later in the month of October 1869, the town would experience another disaster. Early on the morning of Halloween, a fire began on the west side of Main Street which eventually burned down all of the buildings between Elliot Street and High Street. Brattleboro faced tough times. It was three months before the Main Street bridge over the Whetstone Brook was replaced and three years before Main Street had new buildings constructed between Elliot and High streets.
Kittie Barrett was buried in the West Brattleboro cemetery on Mather Road. It is not known what happened to the body of Adolph Frederich. There is no record of his burial in Brattleboro. The last mention of him in the local paper states that a monetary collection was taken up for his widow and children. His family was not in town by the time of the 1870 census. We have not found evidence that Kittie’s family remained in the area after her death either.
As current disasters like Hurricane Ian remind us, communities can struggle as they work to recover from natural catastrophes and, sometimes, people choose to move away because the reminders of their personal and financial losses can become too much to bear.