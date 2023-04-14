BRATTLEBORO — In the Brooks Memorial Library, there is a statue of an angel with folded arms, holding a writing quill and scroll. Down the hallway from the angel is a carved bust of a man peering through the window of the old local history room. The stories of these two works of art are connected.
On New Year’s Eve, 1856, Larkin Mead was a few days shy of his 21st birthday. He had lived on the east side of Main Street since he was 4 years old and enjoyed spending time with his two friends from the other side of the road, the Burnham brothers.
Edward and Henry Burnham joined with Mead on that evening and jokingly created an 8-foot-tall statue of an angel made out of ice and snow. The frozen sculpture was at the top of Main Street, a bit south of the present location of Wells Fountain. Larkin Mead was the artist who shaped the statue, while Edward and Henry kept the fire going in their father’s foundry. The Burnhams melted snow so it could be poured onto the sculpture as it was formed. The melted snow was applied and froze the statue as it was created.
Larkin and his buddies worked through the night and, on New Year’s Day, the statue was well-received by the public. The New York Sun newspaper named the figure, “the Goddess of Fame” and said the angel had just recorded the past year’s history. The frozen sculpture locally became known as the “Recording Angel” or “Snow Angel.”
The statue survived January weather for two weeks. Articles about the unique ice carving appeared in newspapers all over the country and launched Larkin Mead into a lifelong career as an artist. Within six years, he was living in Florence, Italy, and studying classic Italian sculpture. Mead would work as a sculptor until he died in 1910. His most enduring work was associated with Abraham Lincoln. He created Lincoln’s sculptured mausoleum in Springfield, Ill., a bust of Lincoln on display in the Vermont Statehouse, and Lincoln’s granite and bronze tomb.
Meanwhile, in 1838, a 16-year-old Henry Willard went to work as night clerk at Chase’s Stage House on the west side of Main Street. Vermont Artisan Designs is presently located at the former hotel site. The Stage House was a busy stop for horse coaches running between Boston and Troy, N.Y., or Hartford, Conn., and Hanover, N.H., and Willard’s job included meeting the night stages and then helping with early morning departures.
In 1847, Willard moved to Washington, D.C., to become manager of the City Hotel. Six years later, he purchased the business, and the name was changed to the Willard Hotel. Henry Willard was a supporter of the Union, and his hotel became popular with government officials, soldiers and visitors to the city.
Abraham Lincoln stayed at the Willard Hotel for 10 days prior to his first inauguration. At the outset of the Civil War, most of the Washington locals were Confederate sympathizers. It was reported that early in the war, the Willard Hotel was one of the only nongovernment buildings flying the Union flag in the nation’s capital.
In 1869, President Ulysses S. Grant coined the term “lobbyists” while visiting the Willard. He had a habit of traveling to the hotel lobby to enjoy a cigar and brandy while serving in the White House. Self-promoters, and those trying to bend Grant’s ear, would appear in the lobby and annoy the president while he was attempting to enjoy time away from his work. Grant called those who bothered him “lobbyists,” and a new word was added to our culture. For those who could afford it, the Willard Hotel was known as the best place in Washington to lodge and dine.
Henry Willlard and his wife, Sarah, often summered in Vermont. In 1871, they purchased a Brattleboro summer mansion built by a southern plantation owner before the Civil War. The home was located where Moore Court is now. The Willards were frequent visitors to Windham County. Sarah was originally from Saxtons River, and Henry was born in Westminster.
Henry and Sarah died within one month of each other in the late fall of 1909 and were buried in Westminster. The following spring, their son traveled to Florence, Italy, and visited Larkin Mead’s art studio. He made arrangements for a replica of Mead’s "Recording Angel" to be placed on his parents’ cemetery memorial in Westminster. When he learned that there wasn’t a replica of the "Recording Angel" in Brattleboro, Willard ordered another statue in memory of his parents, which was subsequently placed in the All Souls Unitarian Church on Main Street. This copy of “the Goddess of Fame” is said to have been the last work completed by Larkin Mead, who died in October 1910. It seems fitting that Mead’s last figure should be a replica of his famous local "Recording Angel."
In 1967, the All Souls congregation moved to the West Village Meeting House and gave the statue to Brooks Memorial Library. In 1912, Mead’s widow donated a marble self-portrait of him to the library, as well. These two works of art created in Italy by Larkin Mead are now on display a few feet from where Mead’s career first began on a cold New Year’s Eve in 1856.