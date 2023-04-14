Much of the information for this story comes from the research of long time Brattleboro Historical Society Trustee John Carnahan. More information on the Brattleboro Historical Society is available by calling 802-258-4957, or visiting bhs802.org, facebook.com/brattleboro.history, soundcloud.com/bratthistoricalsoc and instagram.com/brattleborohistoricalsociety.