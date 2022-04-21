The idea for a Living War Memorial began in 1944. A letter from William Evans was published in the Brattleboro Reformer suggesting people in town might be interested in buying War Bonds to honor the men and women serving in World War II. The War Bonds would eventually provide a fund for a “living” memorial which would be of service to the community. This would be in place of a “normal” granite war monument.
This proposal was embraced by many of the local service organizations and supported by the town recreation board. People bought bonds in the names of local service men and women and deposited them in a trust that was created by the Kiwanis Club.
Over 1,300 bonds were purchased by individuals and companies and placed in the trust. The bonds would reach full maturity in 1957 and were worth almost $34,000.
In December 1954, the Recreation Department discussed a proposal made by the Living War Memorial Trustees. The trustees suggested that the town should purchase the Clark Farm on Guilford Street and hold the land until the War Bonds matured in 1957. This would be a great site for a public swimming pool and would be a good solution for the continuing bacterial contamination problems at the town beach on the West River.
In 1955 the Clark Farm was purchased in order to secure a spot for the Living Memorial Park. A plan for the development of the 53-acre recreation area off Guilford Street progressed through the year. Special emphasis was placed on a return of the ski area and the creation of a chlorinated swimming pool. The Recreation Board stressed the need for a swimming pool as soon as possible, as “the present facility at the West River is unreliable, uneconomical and dangerous.” Two issues weighed heavily on the community... unhealthy bacteria counts and the old chlorination equipment needing replacement.
In December 1955 the Select Board approved calling a special town meeting to act on a bond issue to finance a swimming pool at Living Memorial Park. The special town meeting was held in January 1956 and funding for the pool was approved by a vote of 1,232 in favor and 181 opposed.
Work on the 300,000 gallon pool began quickly and it was able to open on August 25, 1956. For the two week swimming season the daily attendance average at the pool was two and a half times the average number of West River swimmers from the previous year. There was still work to be done to complete the pool facilities so the grand opening for the pool did not occur until July 6, 1957.
An editorial in the Brattleboro Reformer summed up the feeling of the community: “The pool is open. The kids are happy. The hard-working Recreation Board and its superintendent are breathing easier. And there is a warmth of satisfaction in the hearts of those older folks who some ten years ago bought War Bonds to provide a memorial in honor of the local men and women who served in the Armed Forces... It is a family pool, just as the entire park area is being developed for family enjoyment. And to see family interest shown in the first few days of operation should be sufficient proof that the value of the pool and its surroundings is not confined to providing just the pleasure of the moment but also the more enduring pleasure which comes from families enjoying something together, as families should have more opportunities to do. The contribution is not only recreational but also social and cultural.”
Last week we pointed out how the first public swimming beach on the north end of Island Park was created 100 years ago. It was the result of the Brattleboro Community Service organization’s desire to promote neighborliness and foster community through shared recreational experiences. It is interesting to note that the creation of the Living Memorial Park swimming pool supported similar goals when it opened in the 1950s. Neighborliness, and promoting togetherness in families, are goals we should continue to champion in this century as well.