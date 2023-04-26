BRATTLEBORO — Diedrich Stolte Jr. was born in Bremen, Germany, on Dec. 9, 1868, one of the seven children of Diedrich and Meta (Leitner) Stolte, three of whom were born there. His father came to this country in 1873.
Diedrich Stolte Jr was about 6 years old. He attended the schools of the incorporated district, including the high school in whose athletic life he was destined to play such an important part. He became interested in athletics at the Brattleboro YMCA and decided to make athletic instruction his life work. He secured a position as physical director at the YMCA College in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1896.
In his earlier life, Mr. Stolte was an enthusiastic bicycle rider and captured trophies here and elsewhere. His most notable successes are coaching Brattleboro High School track and football teams. He brought state championships to the school repeatedly and developed athletes who have won laurels in other states. There is an array of trophies in the BUHS trophy case offering testimony to his efficiency as an athletic coach.
Among Coach Stolte’s strengths was the ability to create the strongest of ties through personal friendships between him and the boys and girls with whom he labored. Coach Stolte was described as “clean in his own life. He inspired students to live and play clean, to fight fairly without regard to the results of the contests, and his quiet encouragement to his boys and girls in the stress of closely contested events helped add many points to his teams’ totals.”
Stolte himself was competent in field and track events, as a swimming instructor and a camp leader, and was president of the Shelter Camp (no longer in existence).
He became a physical director of Fulton Street YMCA in Brooklyn, New York and Halifax, Nova Scotia. His next position was as coach of the high school track team in Bangor, Maine, and from there, he went to Peeksill Military Academy as a physical instructor.
Becoming convinced of the necessity of medical education to enable him to reach the highest stage of proficiency as a physical director, Stolte entered Baltimore Medical College to take a four-year course and acted as player-coach for the college football team. In Baltimore, Stolte developed eye trouble, which made him discontinue his studies, and he returned to Brattleboro. Stolte later took a position with the Dunham Brothers Co.
In 1907, Stolte was engaged to devote a part of his time to coaching the Brattleboro High School baseball team and to giving physical instruction to the pupils in the grades of the incorporated school district.
It was announced in the Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 11, 1907, in the “High School Notes – The school directors have consented to employ Diedrich Stolte as a coach for the athletic teams. He will meet members of the various teams twice a week.”
His success in developing school athletics was such that in 1912 the Prudential Committee engaged him as a regular member of the faculty, placing in his hands the physical instruction of all the pupils in the district, both boys and girls.
Diedrich Stolte is one of the greatest of all BHS/BUHS coaches. He lived in an era largely forgotten, but we are reminded of his excellence every time we set foot on the current BUHS property and its athletic fields. In modern times we have become acclimated to Natowich (football) Field, Tenney (baseball) Field, Freeman Track, and Sawyer (softball) Field. But throughout the 1940s and beyond, the entire complex at BUHS was named Stolte. Athletes played on Stolte baseball, football, and track facilities - all named after Diedrich Stolte. The most prestigious athletic award at BUHS bears Stolte’s name. Stolte coached Brattleboro to six interscholastic state championships in track (1913,1914,1919, 1920, 1921, 1922) and one state football championship (1917).
Diedrich Stolte died coaching BHS in a playoff basketball game.
Stolte’s funeral was held in the Community Hall (Gibson-Aiken Center). The services were attended by about 1,000 people, including the entire student body of the high school and the faculty, the pupils of the seventh and eighth grades of Green Street School and the faculty. The student body of the high school, accompanied by the faculty, met at the school at 2:15 and marched in a body to the hall. The seventh and eighth grades and the faculty from the Green Street School met at the hall at the same hour. There was a large number of friends from the public at large and a wealth of floral tributes that decorated the stage against a background of green spruces and the high school colors of purple and white.
Upon the dedication of Stolte Athletic Field in 1939, the Brattleboro Reformer reported, “It goes without saying that Brattleboro, as a town which has always been proud of its high school and the school’s athletic teams, will readily supply the money to complete the new athletic plant at the fairgrounds. If any added incentive is needed, graduates of bygone years, particularly those who participated in athletics, will find it in the fact that the field is to be a memorial to Diedrich Stolte.
“The honors won by Stolte-coached teams are well enough known, and in the high school trophy case, tangible evidence of them can be found. But more important, in the perspective of years, is the quality of athletes trained in the Stolte school. They were hard fighters, well drilled and well trained. Dede Stolte taught a lot of boys what courage meant. The field could not be better named, and his memory could not be better honored.
“Apart from abstract considerations, the project is one in which Brattleboro can find material benefit. With so much WPA (Works Progress Administration) assistance, the field is almost like a gift out of heaven. As a private venture, it could not be completed for less than $35,000, but Brattleboro can have it for a local cash outlay of something like $3,000, of which some $2,000 is yet to be collected. The physical plant will be a credit to the school and the town, and it will add materially to the enjoyment of both the spectators and players.”