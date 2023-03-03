Brattleboro has just completed another year of its annual Winter Carnival. We wondered where the idea of a winter carnival came from, so we looked through our artifact collection and came upon the official 1957 program of the first Winter Carnival. Here’s what we found published in the first program.
The legendary Fred Harris of Harris Hill fame wrote: “Winter Carnivals had their beginnings up north in Canada (around the turn of the 19th to 20th century). In Montreal and Quebec these elaborate affairs were first put on by the high-spirited Snowshoe Clubs which abound in that North Country. They set the pattern which still is followed in Winter Carnivals, including snow sculpture, beauty queens, parades and plenty of competitive races.
“One of the best known Carnivals in the east is that which has been held at Dartmouth College since 1910.
“Known far and wide as a Ski Jumping Center since 1922 and fast becoming the center of a splendid Ski Area with modern ski lifts at Pine Top, Hogback Mountain, Mount Snow and other places within easy driving distance, it is particularly fitting that Brattleboro should hold a Winter Carnival with the idea of capitalizing on this unique position.
“A mixture of outdoor and indoor events makes a Carnival less dependent for success on the vagaries of the weather. The existence of our Living Memorial Park provides a wonderful setting for some of the Carnival activities.”
Brattleboro Reformer editor John Hooper continued the explanation in the 1957 program.
“Those of us who have lived here for any length of time have known there was something unique about Brattleboro — even beyond the fact it is the only Brattleboro in the world. It is a town in which ‘community spirit’ is more than just a couple of words.”
Hooper’s hope was that Winter Carnival goers would “enjoy and take a good look at us, and that some may even decide to come and live in this town.”
Popular Reformer columnist Hal March Jr. wrote in the program, “During the last twenty-five years skiing has become the feature attraction in the carnival of Winter, and ski jumping is its high-wire act.
“Many of us like to ski, but the right to hurtle off an icy precipice, dive like a hawk down through the cold, clean air, and land as gracefully as a dancer, is the prerogative of those few who have the youth, the ability, the courage, and the stamina.
“Ski jumping is a precise and hazardous sport. And most of us are content to watch and marvel at the skill and grace of these agile young men and women who apparently risk life and limb to fly farther through space than man can travel any other way under his own power. But a ski jump is one of the most spectacular shows on earth — staged in a setting as colorful as it is exciting.
“Brattleboro — one of the oldest ski centers in the country — welcomes you and hopes that you will enjoy its own big jump — a jump which for 35 years (now 101 years) has been an annual host to the greatest ski riders in the world.”
Robert Clapp owned a sporting goods store on Main Street and was president of the first Brattleboro Winter Carnival. Here’s what he wrote for the 1957 program: “Brattleboro, All-American City, famous over the years for its promotion of Winter Sports activities, now spreads its wings even further and, with the support and cooperation of neighboring towns, sponsors the 1st Annual Winter Carnival. Truly a community project, the Winter Carnival has been blessed with the spontaneous and enthusiastic support of over 250 hardworking people who have contributed generously of their free time for the success of this three day Carnival. It is our sincere wish that all of you will attend and enjoy every minute of every event. We have enjoyed our part and feel sure this will be the first of many more exciting Winter Carnivals.
“In 1923 the illustrious house of Cartier designed and fashioned The Winged Ski Trophy, the now famous prize for the Brattleboro Outing Club. The craftsmanship is easily recognized in the graceful line and in the ingenious fashion in which the emblem of the Club was incorporated in the finished product. In value, size and workmanship, the trophy surpasses anything else in the ski world. Skiers representing Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, and the United States, have competed for it.”
In 1922, Fred Harris was chairman of the Winter Sports Committee in Brattleboro. He was instrumental in designing the original ski jump on Cedar Street. The jump was constructed by D.W. Overocker on land that was owned by the George Crowell estate and the Brattleboro Retreat.
The jump was an immediate hit. Harris had examined the natural contour of the hill on Cedar Street and felt it would be perfect for ski jumping. He had grown up in Brattleboro and participated in outdoor winter sports at Dartmouth College. Harris was a relentless promoter of outdoor activities and a founder of the Brattleboro Outing Club. One of the major reasons the club was formed was to establish an organization that could sponsor sanctioned ski jumps in Brattleboro.
Ten years later in 1932, Brattleboro found itself in the Great Depression. In the 1930s, Vermont towns worked to attract winter sport enthusiasts from northeastern cities by offering outdoor activities. The Vermont government promoted skating, skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, ski jumping and tobogganing facilities in over 30 towns across the state. The hope was visitors from northeastern urban areas would help the local economy in these towns during hard financial times.
The ski jump hill on Cedar Street attracted serious jumpers, but Brattleboro was looking for ways to increase winter visitors by offering other activities. A plan to diversify offerings was devised and on Feb. 14, 1932, a toboggan chute on the hill opened for the first time.
We will have more on the history of the Winter Carnival in next week’s article.