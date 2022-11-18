BRATTLEBORO — In the late 1970s a section of the south side of Elliot Street was purchased by the town in order to build a small park. The park was part of a larger Elliot Street re-vitalization project which overhauled most of the building fronts between Church and Main streets. The storefronts were restored to a style more in line with the age of the buildings.
The large street lights hanging on telephone poles were also replaced with 12 foot high Victorian-style cast iron posts. Other changes included modifying crosswalks and sidewalks to better accommodate foot traffic. Elliot Street changes continued into the early 1980s with the construction of the Samuel Elliot Apartments. The seven story elderly housing development consisted of 62 units and replaced two smaller buildings that were on the site.
These projects included multiple federal, state, town and non-profit agencies. Dozens of people from many organizations were involved in securing the grants and funding necessary to complete the projects. In the middle of all of these attempts to reimagine Elliot Street was Thomas B. Lynch.
Thomas Lynch grew up on Elliot Street. He was born in 1921 and attended local schools. His grandparents also lived on Elliot Street in what was then known as an Irish section of town. O’Connor, Flynn, Guiheen, Manning, Fleming, Danyew and Kaine were other Irish families in the neighborhood.
Lynch’s parents were married in St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in 1920. His father had served in World War I and worked at S.A. Smith. Lynch graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1939 and began work at Dunham Brothers. With the advent of World War II he joined the military as an Air Cadet.
He became part of a B-24 bomber crew stationed in England and served as navigator on 35 bombing missions over Germany and France. Lynch participated in the first daylight attack on Berlin. His plane, “Old Blister Butt,” also bombed a French beachhead to assist invading ground forces on D-Day. During the Liberation of Paris his crew bombed German airfields outside of the French city.
Once his B-24 Liberator tour was completed Lynch volunteered to help evacuate wounded troops from field hospitals near the front lines. He was part of a light plane crew that transported injured soldiers to safer care facilities away from the battlefields.
In late 1944 he was given a few weeks furlough and returned to Brattleboro to visit family. While Thomas Lynch was in town he was interviewed by the Brattleboro Reformer. Here’s what he said when asked about his wartime experiences, “Though I’ve traveled a lot since I left this town, and have been in a lot of cities, including London and Paris, the little town of Brattleboro still looks mighty good to me.”
After visiting his mother he was reassigned to an airfield outside of Houston, Texas. He became an instructor at the U.S. Army Navigator School at Ellington Field. As it turned out, Lynch did not just visit his mother while spending a few weeks in Brattleboro. Beverly Ingalls had graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1941 and worked at the Holstein Friesian Association. Thomas spent enough time with her while on furlough that she chose to travel down to Texas in February 1945 and marry Thomas. They would remain married for 67 years.
After World War II ended the couple moved back to Brattleboro. Thomas went back to work at Dunham Brothers and Beverly got a job with a local insurance company. Thomas remained in the National Guard and, after three years, he was recalled and sent to Okinawa, Japan. For the next 24 years he would remain in the Army. He served in France, Iceland, Brazil and Vietnam.
During his military career he would earn a degree from the University of Nebraska and learn three languages: French, Portuguese and Vietnamese. He finished his military career as a Senior Army Intelligence Analyst at the Pentagon.
He and Beverly built a home on Hillcrest Terrace and returned to Brattleboro after his retirement from the military. In 1974 Thomas was hired by the town to work in the planning development department. Thomas was soon appointed Community Development Director and served in that position for 13 years. He had a knack for writing successful federal grant proposals and, over his career, secured millions of dollars to improve neighborhoods and promote business development. Thomas would also serve on the Brattleboro Select Board and was honored as Person of the Year by the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation and the Chamber of Commerce.
In 1993 the Elliot Street Park, a former junkyard located across the street from where Lynch grew up, was re-named the Thomas B. Lynch Park in his honor. Lynch was the driving force behind the town efforts to turn the “Bartlett Junkyard” into a half acre park for young people. Lynch was asked about the development of the park, “We got grant money to buy the property, take the buildings, move the residents to other housing, and design a park. The property was pretty rundown. I think we pulled 500 tires out of there.”
Lynch helped the town obtain about $1.5 million to fund various Elliot Street projects. Over his 13 years working for Brattleboro, he wrote grants that brought more than $8 million to town. Lynch was quick to share the glory concerning the grants… ”I don’t do this alone.” He praised Kenneth Austin, John Wellman and Linda Wright for working with him in the Brattleboro Community Development Department.
Thomas Lynch traveled the world for his country. He translated captured Viet Cong documents in Saigon. He flew bombing missions over Berlin. He served as a military attaché at the US Embassy in Brazil. He taught young soldiers how to become flight navigators in Texas. He knew how to converse in four languages. He worked in the Pentagon as a Senior Army Intelligence Analyst; and he secured funds so a children’s park could be built across the street from where he grew up. We are glad the park is named after him.