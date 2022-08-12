BRATTLEBORO — Nearly 60 years ago, Brattleboro had a teen-operated Teen Canteen Council. It had a list of officers and sought to provide activities for high schoolers in the Brattleboro area. Its programs included Saturday night dances at the Gibson Aikin Center. Often there would be local bands like The Trophies, The Zip Codes, and The Sprites. But when no band could be found, a Teen Canteen member would spin 45 RPM records. The Canteen had an informal arrangement with the DJs of local radio station WTSA. A Canteen member would go to the station on Friday after school and collect a pile of popular 45s, spin them at ‘The Rec’ on Saturday night and return them to the station on Sunday morning.
WTSA signed on April 19, 1950, as a sister station to WKBR in Manchester, N.H. WTSA was Brattleboro’s first, located on Putney Road (part of Top of the Hill Grill today), and was positioned to serve Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. WTSA was always the most popular station in the region with a strongly personality-directed format. In 1967 WTSA had a Hooper Index listenership of 49.7 market share out of a 13-station measure.
Radio then was always driven by local personalities, and residents in the listening area would follow their favorites faithfully. As drivers passed the station during good weather, the door could be open, and passersby could catch a glimpse of the DJ on duty.
The Brattleboro Reformer letter box of Dec. 10, 2007, reported on the community’s feelings toward changes at WTSA:
“The public has a stake in this local radio station. Like Brattleboro’s Main Street, local radio is fast becoming a relic in our nation. WTSA was one of the last holdouts of local radio, sent over the airwaves by local people in a fashion that served our community so well for so many years.”
“John Ashley and John Clarke had a combined history of over 50 years on the air, the majority of which took place in Brattleboro, and they also did a lot of collective good in town.”
“Clarke plugged so many local programs and needs, and if you’ve ever lost your dog, you know how important it was to have John Ashley on the radio in the afternoon. These may sound like small things, but if we don’t have live, local radio, these services and community ties will quickly become a thing of the past.”
“I remember fondly waking up to Smith and Clarke in the morning program all through high school with John’s ‘March to the Breakfast Table’ and ‘Maynard’s helicopter traffic report from the Dummerston airfield.’ Their crazy Christmas telephone calls to those connected with the Brattleboro community all over the world every December were incredibly good fun. Their good-natured on-air jokes were fodder for conversation among so many in our community.”
“My children, now 19 and 22, have similar memories growing up with John Ashley’s ‘out of school index’ and ‘Kids Trivia’ contests. This is good local programming, the stuff Brattleboro is made of. John is also well known in the area for his knowledge of rock and roll and his ‘Oldies’ program on Saturday mornings.”
Times certainly have changed, and thinking of Tom Petty’s song ‘The Last DJ’ we decided to go to the source and contact former WTSA DJ and owner John Clarke and current morning man on WTSA, Ian Kelly. We wanted their views of where commercial radio is today. We asked Kelly about how the show works. What songs does he get to play and why? We also discussed the songs he thought were important. We asked John Clarke to discuss his experience working in radio in the 1970s and his opinions on how radio and radio censorship has changed.
From Tom Petty’s ‘Last DJ,’ we get this: “Well, you can’t turn him into a company man. You can’t turn him into a whore, and the boys upstairs just don’t understand anymore. Well, the top brass don’t like him talking so much, and he won’t play what they say to play. And he don’t want to change what don’t need to change. There goes the last DJ who plays what he wants to play. And there goes your freedom of choice. There goes the last human voice. There goes the last DJ. Well, he got him a station down in Mexico, and sometimes it’ll kind of come in, and I’ll bust a move and remember how it was back then.”
Brattleboro’s John Clarke responded, “Tom Petty’s ‘The Last DJ’ is a great example. If I wanted to play two or three songs in a row that are rolled by Tom Petty, I would. I could. I did. But that’s not the way it is today.
“In the ‘The Last DJ,’ Tom Petty sings about missing that guy or woman who was able to be a rebel, and played what they wanted to play. But that is also something that goes back to those DJs that were getting going on FM radio in the ‘60s and ‘70s. We pretty much did our own thing. We had a format, but it wasn’t a format, format. It was a stack of records. That’s the format of you finding things in there you like to play and going ahead and playing them.
“That’s typically one of the ways that a station becomes successful is to have a person or persons in the drivetime spots that can maintain a following. And we did a lot of crazy things. We made telephone calls, and we spoofed anything and everything, really. And we knew we could get away with it. Occasionally we might get a call from an advertiser who threatened to pull off advertising, at which time, of course, we would be obligated to be quiet for a day or two. And then we would start up again.
“Neil Young wrote ‘Ohio’ on the day that the massacre at Kent State University occurred. We had a comment from one of our advertisers about playing it — that has no place on this radio station because it was politically controversial. Now it’s a little more blatant. Maybe it needs to be. When you talk about killing cops, it’s repulsive perhaps, but at the same time, this is what people are feeling, so you have to acknowledge that.”
Ian Kelly responded, “There was a time when MTV actually played videos. And it was a unique property because it played everything. The era in which I grew up in the ‘80s, you had power rock, you had hair bands, but you also had Madonna, you had Prince and Van Halen. And then you also had the advent of rap and hip hop and Public Enemy, and suddenly, MTV was playing all of these artists that I would eventually want to play on the radio.
“Early in my career, it impacted me. But I’ve been fortunate enough to work here for a decade. When you’re locally owned or like anything else in Brattleboro, you’re no different than the shoe tree, Sam’s Outlet Store or the Latchis Theater. You’re a locally owned property. You’re in this community just like anybody else.
“One of the best rock songs was The Rising. It was partially inspired when someone told Bruce Springsteen after 911 what we needed. Springsteen talks about a firefighter who ran into the buildings during 911. He sings to commemorate the sacrifices of the officers and firefighters who died. While many people died in the attack, their souls are always alive. He points out that though the nation fell that day, it recovered and, in fact, has risen since then.
“We were basically given bands that we could play for a certain period. For example, and I love this band, but basically, every other AC/DC song talks about something blowing up, or something on fire, or blowing up something that’s on fire.”