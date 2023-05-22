BRATTLEBORO — Local Legislators will host a Town Hall Meeting this Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Library.
Join state Representatives Emilie Kornheiser, Windham 7; Mollie Burke, Windham 8; Tristan Toleno, Windham 5; and Windham County Senators Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison for an open conversation about the work of the Vermont Legislative session. With the recently completed the session, the discussion will focus on what passed, what did not, and what might be coming from the Governor as he weighs some potential vetoes.