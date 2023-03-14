JACKSONVILLE — The Whitingham Free Public Library and Pettee Memorial Library invite community members to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with British storyteller, humorist and author Simon Brooks for Tales of Celtic Rogues & Rascals. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at the Whitingham Municipal Center.
Guests will find that scamps, scallywags and scoundrels abound. These tales will tickle your funny bone, and with a nudge and a wink, Simon will take minds off other vagabonds and varlets with his ancient stories.
Simon's mission is to spread and share the art of traditional storytelling with a wider audience and to show the power (and need) of the 'ancient stories' of folk and fairy tales, myths and legends.
This event is free, open to the public, and recommended for mature audiences.
Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 802-368-7506.