BRATTLEBORO — The Marine Corps League Detachment 798 announced that, due to continuing concerns with regard to COVID and related safety protocols, it was unable to sponsor the annual Toys for Kids Program.
A decision was made to appropriate a total of $2,000 in donations to organizations that support the group’s mission of assistance to needy families and children in the surrounding area.
Donations were made to the following organizations: The Keene Community Kitchen, Brattleboro Food Works, The Girls & Boys Scouts of Brattleboro, Brattleboro VFW Post 1034 Kids Christmas Party and Brattleboro Cub Scout Pack 447 and Boy Scout Troop 405.
Additional funds were also set aside as a contingency fund to support other needs that might come this season of giving.