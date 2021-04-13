The Windham County Branch of the NAACP will host its 2nd Annual Freedom Fund Dinner from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, via Zoom.
The Branch’s 1st Freedom Fund Dinner in the fall of 2019 attracted 300 area residents. This year’s (virtual) dinner begins with a welcome by Branch President Steffen Gillom and an invocation by The Rev. Shannon MacVean Brown, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont. Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray will bring greetings.
The speaker for the evening will be Vermont State Senator Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden, who is the first woman of color and the youngest woman in history to have a seat in the Vermont State Senate. She is a graduate of the University of Vermont and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard University.
The Windham NAACP’s own Executive Committee member, Rose Albert, will receive the 2021 Unsung Hero Award for her “generous and unflinching service” to the Branch and its work. Special music will be provided by St. Louis vocalist Olivia Neal, whose voice has been described as “… a sound that is mixed with soul and inspiration. It is no wonder she touches the audience” with her sound. Westminster poet Wylene Branton Wood will read her poem, “The African American Challenge,” written for a publication of the Congressional Black Caucus Spouses association (CBCS).
The benediction will be offered by F. James Levinson, chairperson of Compassionate Community Brattleboro and former Spiritual Leader of the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community.
Instead of serving dinner to attendees, a portion of the event proceeds will be donated to provide meals for others. A local non-profit in Brattleboro, Loaves and Fishes, which provides over 600 meals as well as bags of groceries to local residents, will be the recipient of the donation.
To obtain ticket(s) to the event, log on to https://windhamnaacp.org/virtual-freedom-fund-dinner/