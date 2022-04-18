BRATTLEBORO — Organizations and nonprofit groups interested in sharing their COVID survival stories and learning from others’ successes are invited to join Vermont Independent Media’s panel discussion on Wednesday, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Registration is required. Email: Geoffburgess2@gmail.com
The event will be moderated by Joyce Marcel, journalist and president of the board of the nonprofit Friends of Brooks Memorial Library.
Panelists include: Jon Potter, executive director of the nonprofit Latchis Arts and for-profit Latchis Corp; Lindsay Fahey who helped establish Retreat Farm as a model land-based anchor institution and free public common; Brett Morrison who works with the Connecticut River Conservancy (CRC); Susan McMahon, executive director of The Landmark Trust USA, a historic preservation nonprofit located in Dummerston; and Rick Cowan, board member of Main Street Arts in Saxtons River, The Nature Museum in Grafton, and the Grammar School.
Each panelist will describe the steps they took to survive during COVID including creating compelling and effective communications. For example, Potter will talk about the early days of the pandemic, and how the Latchis Arts Board asked itself the question: What do we do now that we can’t be a theater for a while? Very quickly, they made a commitment to step up their communication efforts to keep the community close.
This is an opportunity for local non-profit leaders to listen in, ask questions and share stories too.