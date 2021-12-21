BRATTLEBORO — Fresh off a ribbon cutting for its new office on Main Street, the The Ethiopian Community Development Council’s Multicultural Community Center celebrated International Migrant Day in style.
The organization launched a public appeal for donations of money, furniture, household goods, winter jackets and boots. The arrival of 100 new Afghan residents in Southern Vermont will start the week of Jan. 3.
To donate goods, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44aca622a4ffc52-donate. To donate money, www.ecdcus.org/get-involved/donate.
Among those evacuated after 20 years of war and occupation are thousands of Afghan citizens who assisted with U.S. military operations, many working as translators and drivers. Once the Americans left, these Afghan citizens became targets for retaliation by Taliban militants. Recognizing this, the U.S. government initiated an evacuation of allies and their families.
Director Joe Wiah explains the center’s mission is to help refugees integrate successfully into the community by engaging the energy and resources of individuals, service groups, churches, health and educational institutions, businesses and community leaders. Wiah, who was born in Liberia and has spent decades as a humanitarian activist, praises Vermont for its welcoming spirit. “I’ve never seen the collective commitment to refugee resettlement that I see here,” he said.