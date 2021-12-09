WESTMINISTER — If you’re a tax whiz, there may be an upcoming opportunity to serve your community.
Southeastern Vermont Community Action is now recruiting volunteers to provide tax preparation services for the 2021 tax filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This program assists families to claim the tax credits and refunds available to them.
Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry — you’ll receive training from an instructor plus IRS online courses. SEVCA is looking for individuals who are willing and able to commit at least three and up to as many hours as you want per week from December to April 15.
Although prior tax preparation experience is not required, a desire to assist neighbors in need is essential. Various volunteer roles will be available to suit different skills and interests.
For more information contact Leslie Wood, Southeastern Vermont Community Action’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program coordinator, lwood@sevca.org, 800-464-9951.
Additional information on the organization and the no-cost services and programs it provides to Windham and Windsor County residents is available on the website: sevca.org.