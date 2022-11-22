BRATTLEBORO
Project Feed the Thousands' Radio-Thon
Project Feed the Thousands hopes to receive a big boost on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, with an all-day Radio-thon hosted by founding sponsor WTSA Radio. Three weeks into its annual drive, Project Feed is struggling to meet its goals of raising $100,000 in cash and 300,000 nutritious meals for neighbors in need.
From 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., WTSA will devote air time to benefit Project Feed the Thousands, featuring interviews with community leaders, food shelf representatives, and Project Feed board members.
“Giving Tuesday is on the 29th and this is our 29th year of Project Feed,” said Ian Kelly, on-air personality at WTSA. “I hope that corresponds to a successful campaign. We are proud to host this event, knowing together, we can make a difference.”
Monetary, tax-deductible, contributions may be sent to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT 05304. You can also donate at projectfeedthethousands.org OR gofundme.com/f/help-us-purchase-food-nine-area-food-shelves.
TOWNSHEND
“Giving Tuesday” at Grace Cottage Hospital
After Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a worldwide day of philanthropy during the season of gratitude.
Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital asks its friends and neighbors to help it cross the finish line and raise $50,000 for a much-needed expansion of its Hospital Emergency Department. With an uptick in Emergency Department visits, this project is considered crucial to improve patient privacy and security.
Grace Cottage has received its Act 250 permit and is scheduled to begin construction on the 17’ x 42’ Emergency Department addition the first week of January. The Emergency Department will remain fully open throughout the construction process. A temporary entrance will be located in the glassed-in Nessel Pavilion on the south side of the hospital and will be well marked.
To participate in Grace Cottage’s November 29 Giving Tuesday campaign, call 802-365-9109 or go online to www.gracecottage.org/. Checks payable to Grace Cottage with “Giving Tuesday” on the memo line can be sent to PO Box 1, Townshend, VT, 05353.