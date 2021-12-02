BRATTLEBORO — Beat the winter slumps with some outdoor exercise.
The Recreation and Parks Department and Outing Club are collaborating to provide Family Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing on the Brattleboro Outing Club Trails.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29.
The suggested donation is $10.00 for an individual, $20.00 per household. Please place all donations in the black mailbox located at the bulletin board at the trails head.
Enjoy snowshoeing or cross country skiing with your household on the Brattleboro Outing Club trails located at the Brattleboro Country Club. There are miles of scenic well-groomed trails for beginners or for advanced participants. If you do not have snowshoes at home, you can borrow them from Brooks Memorial Library or bring your cross country skis from home and head over to the trails located at the back end of the parking lot at the Brattleboro Country Club. The sign-in sheet is located at the bulletin board at the head of the trail system. For more information about the trails, visit: brattleborooutingclub.org/cross-country-skiing/.