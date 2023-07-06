BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Just Justice, The Vermont Worker’s Center, FreeHer Vermont, and Allies Line will hold an advocate rally from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Brattleboro Common for better healthcare for everyone in our communities.
Sixteen people have died in Vermont prisons since January 2022, including 12 at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. This has generated criticism and attention from the public, especially after David Mitchell’s death on April 17 of this year, according to advocates. Several eyewitness accounts report that Mitchell “repeatedly pleaded for medical attention and was threatened by a correctional officer in response to those pleas before he died in his cell at the Springfield prison,” states a news release.
In early April, the Vermont Department of Corrections awarded Wellpath LLC — a for-profit prison healthcare provider that justice advocates say has been plagued by numerous scandals — a three-year contract to provide healthcare in Vermont prisons. The contract will pay Wellpath over $33 million per year — 50 percent more than the state pays Vitalcore, the current for-profit provider.
The Joint Legislative Justice Oversight Committee will meet with DOC leadership on July 11 and will be discussing the recent increase in deaths in Vermont prisons and other DOC-related matters.
Members are gathering ahead of this meeting to share their message: “Healthcare is a human right that we all deserve, and we will continue to organize and build power to make sure that we all — especially incarcerated and more vulnerable community members — have what we need to live.”
Several speakers — including healthcare professionals, people with loved ones in Vermont prisons, and members from three of the co-hosting organizations will share testimony beginning at 2 p.m., followed by music from Scott Ainslie (as well as multiple formerly incarcerated musicians), tabling by several community organizations and light refreshments.