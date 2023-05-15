BRATTLEBORO — Realtors in the Brattleboro and Dover areas participated in Green Up Day, cleaning trash from the streets in the Connecticut River and Deerfield Valley.
Agents from local offices pitched in and filled bags of garbage to help keep the streets clean and safe where they live and work.
“Our local agents were out and about for Green Up Day, picking up litter in their towns. Realtors are always finding ways to give back to their communities,” said Tony Tribuno, president of the Southern Vermont Board of Realtors.