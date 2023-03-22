BRATTLEBORO — The 19th annual Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 15, at Brattleboro's historic Latchis Theatre. Among the six groups slated to perform are the Vassar Devils, featuring Brattleboro native Ben Brady. Tickets start at $10 and are available at brattleboromuseum.org. All proceeds benefit the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center.
Brady, a 2020 graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, is studying astronomy and physics at Vassar. He sings baritone with the Vassar Devils and serves as the group's assistant music director. As a high school student, Brady was a frequent performer and a student mentor at New England Youth Theatre, and he sang with the a cappella group Shoulder Narrows.
"I'm super excited to bring my group back to Brattleboro," said Brady. "Performing at the Latchis was one of the highlights of our season last year."
"When former BMAC trustee Dede Cummings organized BMAC's first Collegiate A Cappella Benefit Concert in 2004, it featured her son, Sam Carmichael, singing with the Brown University Jabberwocks," said Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Director Danny Lichtenfeld. "The involvement of 'hometown singers' always makes this event extra special."
In addition to the Vassar Devils, this year's lineup includes The Dartmouth Sings, Shades of Yale, UMass Vocal Suspects, and Williams College Ephlats, all of whom have performed in Brattleboro previously, joined by the Villanova Supernovas making their Brattleboro debut. The Supernovas were Mid-Atlantic Champions in last year's International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella.