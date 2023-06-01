MANCHESTER — Vermont students had a chance to compete in the 17th annual eighth-grade Lincoln Essay Competition hosted by Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home this spring.
Students were assigned to choose a book from a list of historically challenged books, identify at least one reason the book was challenged and state what actions an institution should take in response to the challenge. Students also gave two distinct, well-explained rationalizations for their response and described what they thought the potential long-term impacts of their recommendation would be if it were implemented.
Hildene received 198 submissions from all over Vermont. A first, second and third-place winner was chosen from each of the four regions, and four honorable mentions were selected from the combined pool of finalists. First-place winners received $500; second-place, $400; third-place, $300; and honorable mentions, $200.
Families, teachers, principals, judges and guests from around the state gathered in Manchester on May 21 to celebrate the winners of the competition where the first-place winners read their essays aloud.
Region four winners, which includes Orange, Windsor and Windham counties, included first-place winner Lylah Zeitlin of Woodstock Union Middle/High School and second-place winner Ella Swett of the Upper Valley Waldorf School in Quechee. Lauren Chute won third place, and Eva Lord received an honorable mention, both from Putney Central School. Root Rosenberg of Hilltop Montessori School in Brattleboro also earned an honorable mention.
To read the first-place essays, and learn more about Hildene’s Lincoln Essay Competition, visit http://hildene.org/learning/lincoln_essay or contact Programming Director Stephanie Moffett-Hynds at 802-367-7960 or stephanie@hildene.org.