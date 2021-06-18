MOUNT HERMON, MASS. — The following area students were among the 206 students who graduated May 16 from Northfield Mount Hermon:
Zachary Key, of Brattleboro.
Tobin Lonergan, of Brattleboro.
Leah Sutton-Smith, of Brattleboro.
Suzanna Toledo Cornman, of Brattleboro.
Ruby Powers, of Dummerston.
Lucy Flynn, of Dummerston.
Gus Williams, of Guilford.
• Lindsay Stamler, of Brattleboro, was named to the Head of School’s List for exemplary academic performance, achieving high honors in all three terms of the 2020-21 school year at Northfield Mount Hermon.
• Will Hill, of Brattleboro, graduated from Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Mass., on May 26. The ninth grader was also recognized for academic excellence, as well as excellence in music and art.
• Sophie Richards, of Brattleboro, achieved Academic High Honors for the 2021 spring semester at Northfield Mount Hermon. Students must earn a GPA of 3.67 or higher for this honor.
• Gillian Fletcher, of Guilford, was named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring term at Northfield Mount Hermon.