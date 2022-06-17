BRATTLEBORO — This Sunday on the Common there will be a ceremony recognizing the addition of a corrective and interpretative tablet at the Civil War Soldiers’ Monument site. The event will begin at 2 p.m. Three Brattleboro Union High School students have been instrumental in seeing this project grow from an idea to a reality.
More than two years ago, when Priya Kitzmiller, Avery Bennett and Annabelle Thies were eighth graders at Brattleboro Area Middle School, they were part of a local history class and helped the historical society research the Soldiers’ Monument.
In 1887 the town erected the original Soldiers’ Monument. The monument listed the number of Brattleboro soldiers who died during the war and the number who served. It also listed significant battles and had an interpretive tablet showing the relationship between Union soldiers, Confederate soldiers and enslaved people.
Research done by BAMS students and historical society members found that the information on the monument was incomplete. Newspapers published the speeches that accompanied the 1887 unveiling of the monument and it seems clear that African Americans, men who served as substitutes for those Brattleboro men who chose not to serve, and working class laborers were not acknowledged at the ceremony.
The contributions and sacrifices of African Americans and working class soldiers were not included in the numbers of those who served and died. The battlefields where they served were not acknowledged on the monument and the scene depicted on the west side of the monument is highly offensive.
Twenty two African American soldiers chose to serve for Brattleboro during the war. Eight of them died. The research uncovered the stories of 38 men who served as substitutes for those who were drafted and paid to avoid service. The substitutes were African Americans and working class men of European ancestry. We don’t believe these men were included in the numbers listed on the Soldiers’ Monument either.
We interviewed the three students who brought this information to the attention of then Town Manager Peter Elwell. Here’s what they had to say…
Annabelle: “While working on this project, I know that my view of the past has changed. I feel more encouraged to dive deeper into the history of things I’m researching and really confirm the information is correct. I hope this project and public ceremony does the same for members of our community and encourages others to bring to light mistakes from our past. I’m really looking forward to the ceremony on Sunday. Those who deserve recognition will receive it. We get to see our hard work pay off and it’s a step in the right direction for our town.”
Priya: “I remember being frustrated with the lack of information available about the African American soldiers. Their names didn’t appear in many places even though they gave their lives. I was very angry and sad when it became clear that they were not recognized even though this was supposed to be the Soldiers’ Monument that included everyone. This anger is definitely the main motivation behind the past two and a half years of work in the hopes that maybe we can start to give all who served and died their well-earned honor. We can never undo the wrongs that were done to them but we can honor them today.”
Avery: “I absolutely think this is important but also necessary. Our country was built on slavery and racial discrimination and continues to benefit from it. This monument is a piece of history but yet another example of injustice. By correcting it we are not taking away Brattleboro’s history of racism, but we are doing what we can to help.
“I really hope the community takes what we did and applies it to other things that need changing. One of the biggest things I learned from this experience is that anyone can be an activist. Anyone can be part of a change. It turns out that there are people around who will support you and help you to make a difference. I also hope this will encourage people to look into history… Brattleboro history, Vermont history and even United States history. Once we stop excusing harmful things just because they’re from the past I truly think our community as a whole will improve and more changes will be made.”
When asked what it was like to take these concerns to the Town Manager, Avery replied, “The local government was so supportive, which really motivated me to stick with the project. At first I was nervous that a group of middle school girls weren’t going to be taken seriously but the response and support through the whole thing is really admirable. I would also like to mention how grateful I am for Mr. Elwell continuing to work with us even though he is no longer our Town Manager.
“Working with a town committee was great. I hadn’t done something like this before, but it really showed me how to work as a team. Each person on the committee had something to bring to the entire group, and I really liked working through the process with everyone else.
“By working with Priya, Annabelle, and Mr. Rivers, we were able to make a huge first step that would lead to this change we are making with the new plaque. I was motivated to do this by the centuries of racism, the constant discrimination against people of color, and the desire to do something positive in hopes of making our town a little bit better.”