BRATTLEBORO — The local Toastmasters club known as BrattleMasters has offered help with public speaking and leadership in the local area for the past 15 years. At the Thursday, Oct. 27, meeting the group will celebrate its anniversary while allowing three members to grow by giving speeches. Each speech is assigned an evaluator who will, later in the meeting, point out the speaker's strengths and a few areas for improvement.
What's it's all about? Overcoming fears of public speaking, gaining confidence, and leadership skills. Have you ever heard an "ah counter" report? This is how members learn to watch their ums, ahs and other filler words.
Join in by 6 p.m., either in person at the Vermont Technical College, Room 249, Brooks House, or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86455530358?pwd=ZTh6Z2k3UE9XcysyUjBrVnJ5R0g5Zz09.
Current members of BrattleMasters reside in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida (a virtual member). For more information, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.
Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. Today, Toastmasters membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. BrattleMasters is just one of those 14,700 clubs.