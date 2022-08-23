BRATTLEBORO — At the beginning of each meeting of BrattleMasters, the club mission statement is read aloud: "We provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth." Skills would typically include how to run a meeting, how to give a speech, how to give an impromptu speech and knowing the difference between judging and evaluations.
The group's next meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, in Room 249 at Vermont Technical College, second floor of the Brooks House, or on Zoom at 5:50 p.m., at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87565542064?pwd=RVozUlozanRJTkt5Y3ljVi90Y2dIUT09.
Although the "ah counter" may seem like a nemesis, initially, the focus on eliminating ahs, ums and other filler words becomes easier to do with practice at the local Toastmasters club. To learn to respect other people's speaking time, almost every part of the meeting is timed, so Toastmasters know when their time is up. A green signal means the minimum time has elapsed, a yellow signal indicates the halfway point between the minimum and maximum, and a red signal means that the time is up.
Members of BrattleMasters hail from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Florida. For details on the club, go to https://brattleboro.toastmastersclubs.org.