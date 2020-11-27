BRATTLEBORO -- For Veterans Day this year on November 11, veteran and Brattleboro-native Lauren Mabie and her fiancé, Henry Rosario led the 6th Annual Veterans Suicide Prevention March in the Upper Valley area. Rosario is also a veteran.
The two marched 17 miles in the Upper Valley to bring awareness to the statistic that 17 veterans commit suicide every day. This statistic does not include active duty soldier suicides, which drives the number up closer to 22 a day.
Mabie and Rosario marched along highly trafficked routes in the Hanover/Dartmouth/Norwich areas and believe their signs were seen by hundreds of people driving by. Many people honked or waved in acknowledgement of the statistic as they drove by, which served as motivation for Mabie and Rosario.
More memorably, an older man approached the two while they were stopped for a break in Hanover, and said that he worked at the White River Junction V.A., and encountered veterans who were suicidal every single day. Mabie and Rosario discussed ways to reduce the stigma related to receiving mental health treatment with the man, and they all agreed that more awareness is needed regarding this issue. Mabie said she believes that veterans and military leaders speaking out about their own mental health struggles is an important way to reduce the stigma associated with reaching out for help.
Mabie plans to continue the march for many years to come. Anyone interested in this event can contact Mabie at lauren.s.mabie@gmail.com.