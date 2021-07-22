BRATTLEBORO — Carl M. Dessaint VFW Auxiliary Post 1034 announced that Logan Hughes, the local first place winner in the Illustrating America youth art contest (grades 3-5 division), has won second place in state level competition. Logan’s entry is titled, “My Papa and Mimi’s house. The flag is flying because Papa was in the Army.”
Illustrating America is a patriotic art contest for elementary and middle/junior high school students that encourages student’s artistic expression and rewards their work. The contest consists of three grade divisions, 1-2, 3-5 and 6-8. Entries are submitted to local auxiliaries, and winners proceed to state level judging. Winners in each age category proceed to national level competition. There are awards for first, second and third place in each grade category.
For more information, contact Sybile Offenburger or Karen Campbell, youth activities co- chairs, at 802-257-1379. You can also visit the VFW national website at http://vfwauxiliary.org/what-we-do/youth-activities.