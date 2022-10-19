BOSTON — Windham resident Lynn Rubinstein recently earned a Lifetime Achievement Award for her efforts in helping improve New England’s environment.
The U.S. EPA recognized Rubinstein at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony earlier this month along with 20 recipients across New England.
The annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches but a common commitment to environmental protection.
After four decades dedicated to resource conservation, Rubenstein will retire this year, leaving behind a legacy of work that will have a lasting impact. For over 20 years, she was executive director of the Northeast Recycling Council, a nonprofit focused on reducing waste, recycling and composting, as well as on environmentally preferable purchasing and decreasing the toxicity of solid waste. The council received many awards as Rubenstein expanded its reach by getting the participation of more players and putting in place more than 100 projects. These projects aimed to recycle electronics; manage unwanted medication; document the relationship of jobs to recycling; and inspire initiatives for recycling newsprint.
Rubenstein has been seen as a trusted voice for the private recycling industry and government, fostering an environment where industry and government can discuss common issues and find solutions. She co-founded many programs, including the State Electronics Challenge, Electronics Recycling Coordination Clearinghouse, and Government Recycling Demand Champions. In an effort to keep the council dynamic in a changing economy and waste stream, she helped form a partnership in 2017 between the council and the Northeast Waste Management Officials’ Association.
While Rubenstein is known for her leadership of the Northeast Recycling Council, she also served as solid waste manager for Northampton, Mass.,; conservation director for Holyoke, Mass.; mercury and electronics recycling program director at the University of Massachusetts; professor of land use management; resource planner, and attorney with the US Department of Justice.