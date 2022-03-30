ESSEX JUNCTION — On Saturday, 20 teams of middle and high school students from across Vermont will gather for the annual Jr. Iron Chef Vt. event, the premiere culinary competition hosted by Vermont Afterschool and Vermont FEED.
After the event was canceled in March 2020 and replaced with a remote cooking club in 2021, students are excited to again be working together to create healthy dishes with local and seasonal foods that inspire their school meal programs as part of the Farm to School efforts in the state. Local judges will lend their taste buds to determine the award winners.
Student teams from Bellows Falls High School, Twin Valley Middle & High School and other areas of Vermont will participate.
The event is closed to the general public.