BRATTLEBORO — Jason Lovett has joined Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors as a licensed Vermont Realtor®.
Lovett has dedicated his professional life to education, specifically working with children and young adults with special needs.
Most recently, he has served as the lead special educator and case manager for a school serving students from southern Vermont and New Hampshire.
Through his work with families, school districts, and navigating complex state and federal special education laws and policies, Lovett has developed “a keen ability to advocate and brings all sides together to achieve positive results,” according to the local agency.
Lovett can be reached by email at Jason.Lovett@BerkleyVeller.com or on his cell phone at 413-896-4965.