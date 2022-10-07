DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will present their Senior Meal for Wednesday. Oct. 12, with eat-in and take-out meals available. Take-out lunches can be picked up starting at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and in-house seating at noon. Reservations are strongly suggested and can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Leave your name, telephone number, the number of meals needed and whether you are eating in or taking out. The menu includes Shepherd's Pie, vegetarian Shepherds Pie option, broccoli au gratin, Ambrosia salad and Funfetti cake for dessert. A gluten free option and optional dessert will be available by reservation. This meal is open to all area folks and a donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.