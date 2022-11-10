DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange in Dummerston will present their only luncheon in November on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with takeouts available between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and the eat-in meal served at noon. Reservations are suggested and can be made by calling the Grange hall at 802-254-1138 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday; leave your name, phone number and the number of meals you wish and whether you will be eating in or taking it home. The menu consists of turkey and gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole with cranberry sauce and pumpkin upside down pie for dessert. A donation of $3 for seniors 60 and older and $4 for those 59 and younger is suggested.