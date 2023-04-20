DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their second meal for April on Wednesday, April 26, with pick-up of take-outs between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in-house seating at noon. The menu for this meal will be baked chicken with mushroom sauce or vegetarian spinach/cheese manicotti, rice pilaf and marinated carrots with gingerbread with real whipped cream for dessert.
Reservations are strongly suggested by Tuesday evening. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138; leave your name, telephone number, what you would like for an entree and whether you are eating in or taking it out. The meal is open to all, and a donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the 59 and under group is suggested.