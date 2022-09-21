DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will serve their second Wednesday lunch, both eat in or take out, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with inside seating at noon and take-outs available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will be baked ham, mac & cheese, marinated carrots and a baked apple for dessert. While not required, reservations are suggested and called in to the Grange by Tuesday evening to make sure organizers have enough food. Walk-ins are also welcome as long as the food holds up. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger set is appreciated.