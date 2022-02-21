DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Dummerston Grange have paired up to host another Senior Lunch on Wednesday.
The event will feature take-out pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. No in-person dining option is available. The menu is a soup, sandwich and salad choice — either corn chowder with bacon or vegetarian vegetable soup, egg salad or ham salad sandwich, potato salad with pineapple and cherry crisp for dessert.
Call the Grange, 1008 East-West Rd., at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and number of meals you want, including choice of soup and sandwich by Tuesday at 5 p.m. so that we know how much food to prepare. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for those under 60 is suggested.