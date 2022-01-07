DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will present the first of two monthly senior lunches on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m, at the Grange Hall in Dummerston Center. Pickup and take-out options are available.
For anyone interested sit-down lunch, serving will be at noon. Organizers ask that attendees wear a mask while passing through the serving line, to protect themselves and staff. Social distancing would be appreciated.
The menu for the lunch includes both meat lasagna and a vegetarian lasagna option, green salad and garlic bread with mixed fruit cobbler for dessert. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling the grange at 802-254-1138. Leave your name, type and number of meals desired, your phone number and whether you would like take-out or eat-in. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks is suggested. The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will be on hand with books to borrow until the next lunch.