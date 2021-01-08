BRATTLEBORO — The town’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer a Fencing program led by Reily Mumpton for ages 7-12 at the Gibson Aiken Center, 207 Main St., from Jan. 21 to Feb. 25. Classes will be on Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.
The fee is $85 for Brattleboro residents and $100 for non-residents. There is an additional $50 refundable equipment deposit required for all participants as students will be taking equipment home after each class. Deposit refunds will be given back after the last class of the session.
Participants will explore an introduction to Western Martial Arts and the forms of combat pursued and developed within Medieval Europe. Students will learn the basics of combat, self-defense, and a history of swordplay within medieval society.
Bring comfortable, clean soled shoes. Note that masks will be required at all times and temperatures will be taken daily.
If you are not a Vermont resident and wish to participate, you must reside in a green county according to the State of Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development Cross State Travel Information map, https://accd.vermont.gov/covid-19/restart/cross-state-travel. This could mean that participants may not be able to participate weekly based on their county color if they reside outside of Vermont.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration form and more, visit the website www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks.”
If there are special needs required for this program, let organizers know by five days in advance. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.