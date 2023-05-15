DUMMERSTON — Lydia's Friends, the friends-of-the-library organization that supports the Lydia Taft Pratt Library in West Dummerston, will host a Geranium Festival and Silent Auction fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 150 West St., rain or shine.
"We are excited to bring back the Geranium Festival. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, this was an annual event for the library, and people were really enthusiastic about supporting their local library," said Dummerston resident Catherine O'Callaghan, who is helping to organize the event. O'Callaghan has been a driving force behind the revitalization of the Lydia's Friends group.
Local garden center Walker Farm is supplying geraniums for the event. Area craftspeople, artisans, and businesses have donated art, crafts, gift certificates and food to this effort. There will be refreshments, music and activities for the whole family. Local duo Hazelnuts will perform live music. A tent will prevent both people and flowers from succumbing to the elements, whether they be rain or sun. Proceeds from the Geranium Festival will go to support a new website for Lydia Taft Pratt Library.
"We feel so lucky that Lydia's Friends have come together to do support and advocacy for our library," said Library Director Dena Marger. "The town of Dummerston deserves a great library, and Lydia's Friends is helping us get there. If you are looking for a fun way to volunteer to help make Dummerston a great place to live, Lydia's Friends is a terrific way to do it."