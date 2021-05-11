DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will reopen to the public for in-library browsing today, and will continue to be open on Saturdays. The decision came from the library Board of Trustees at their April 27 meeting.
“Our library never stopped serving our community, but the pandemic has shifted the way we’ve all done lots of things,” said Library Director Dena Marger. “We have offered and will continue to offer curbside pick-up service, interlibrary loan services, online resources and telephone reference help. But, as of (today), we’ll be able to see everyone’s (masked) faces again! We’ve missed our community!”
The library intends to resume a variety of online and outdoor programming activities for adults and children in the coming summer months, and will maintain open hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside delivery of library materials will continue to be an option for people who prefer it, as well as home delivery of materials to homebound individuals.
The library will continue to follow the Universal Guidance outlined in the Vermont Forward Plan which mandates the following:
• You must stay home if you are sick
• You must wear a mask while inside the library
• The library must insure “six foot spaces and uncrowded places.” In order to do this, we will limit the number of people in the library to no more than three, including the library staff. For this purpose, family units may count as a single person, but no more than one family unit will be permitted at a time
• Good hygiene remains important, and so we have a hand sanitizing station available to our community in addition to soap and water in our restroom
• If you have recently traveled out of state, you must follow the state’s travel guidance and policies
The Lydia Taft Pratt Library is at 20-2 Lyons St. Dummerston. For more information, call 802-258-9878 or email dummerstonvt library@gmail.com.