DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will host Fundamentals of Fermentation with host Boaz Vilozny from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Fundamentals of Fermentation is a hands-on experience making a simple, delicious bread with reliable results. Guests will focus on the sourdough starter — making it from scratch, caring for it, and using it to make delicious homemade bread. In the 90-minute workshop, guests will taste and compare different styles of bread, discuss the fermentation process from starter to finished bread, and learn the proper care and storage of a “mother” starter. Each participant will take home their very own starter.
The workshop is in-person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, at the Lydia Taft Public Library, 150 West St. Attendance is free. Attendees under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Each participant is encouraged to bring a clean jar to take home a starter (8-32 ounce size is fine). This class will be indoors, and masks are optional.
Vilozny has been making sourdough bread for over 10 years and has adapted several techniques to the New England climate after moving from Northern California to Vermont in 2022. In his professional life, he is a scientist in the field of medical devices with a background in organic chemistry. His hobbies include cooking, playing music and hiking. He can often be found walking on Stickney Brook Road with his dog, Josie.