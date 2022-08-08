DUMMERSTON — The Lydia Taft Pratt Library will host the Vermont Institute of Natural Science Wildlife Watershed Program at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 12. VINS created the program for the 2022 Summer Reading Program theme: Oceans of Possibilities. Vermont has no coastal area but has abundant wetlands and watersheds that channel snowmelt and rainfall to streams and rivers that eventually flow into the ocean.
A VINS Environmental Educator will explore how the green mountain landscape and the world’s oceans are intimately connected. Lessons will trace a raindrop’s journey with a watershed model and meet two live animal ambassadors who depend on this cycle. Lessons will also detail ways to help land and sea stay healthy. The Summer Reading Program theme, Oceans of Possibilities, was chosen by the Collaborative Summer Library Program. This will be the final event in the Lydia Taft Pratt Library Summer Reading Program.
Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. The program will be held outside under a tent. Masks are optional and encouraged. Children and their adults who kept a reading tracker or logged the books read over the summer are encouraged to bring their log to enter a drawing for a prize! Reading logs are still available at the library.