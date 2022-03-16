BELLOWS FALLS — Thomas Lynch has been named the February Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Lynch, a senior, is the son of John Lynch and Jennifer Stagg of Westminster.
A member of the Marilee Huntoon Chapter of the Jesse A. Judd National Honor Society, Lynch is a dedicated student who works hard in his classes. He comes to school every day prepared to learn. He seeks help when needed, works hard to consistently submit quality work and puts in the time to improve his skills.
Dedicated to improving BFUHS and the general community, Lynch is always willing to offer a helping hand without being asked. He is involved in the Bellows Falls community through community service and initiatives. An active member of Student Council, the BFUHS track and field program, the school jazz band, the drama program and the school newspaper, Lynch demonstrates varied interests. He has been elected to various officer and leadership positions in these groups. He has proven himself to be someone that people can count on to show up and carry a task through to its completion.