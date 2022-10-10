Lynn Levine of Nature Connect in East Dummerston will be leading the second annual Forest Immersion workshop by the Rupert-based Vermont Woodlands Association on Saturday, Oct. 15 (rain date, Oct. 16), from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Participants will explore sounds of birds, smells of flowers, the magic of ferns, the strength of trees, and much more, through science and storytelling.
The forest is a place which provides the opportunity to be calm, creative, and curious. For Levine, “When the sun lights up a leaf, my mind stops and I’m present again.”
In this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to find what speaks to them.
Levine is a naturalist and environmental educator and is the author of the book, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.” The book won the 2019 Informational Nonfiction Book Award from the Independent Publishers of New England (IPNE). Levine is also the author of two popular tracking field guides and two children’s books.
This workshop is limited to a maximum of 10 people. As part of the $20 registration fee, each participant will receive their own copy of “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way.”
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Oct. 12. Pre-registration, with payment, is required and can be completed at vermontwoodlands.org.
For questions or assistance with the registration process, call the VWA office at 802-747-7900.