DUMMERSTON — The Vermont Woodlands Association (VWA) and the Dummerston Conservation Commission are sponsoring a fern identification workshop with Lynn Levine, of Nature Connect. The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 (rain date is Aug. 6) in Dummerston.
Levine is a naturalist and environmental educator and the author of the field guide, “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast.” The book won the 2019 Informational Nonfiction Book Award from the Independent Publishers of New England (IPNE). Levine is also the author of two popular tracking field guides and two children’s books.
Levine will start the workshop with a talk about ferns, plants which have survived four mass extinctions, and then will lead participants on an outdoor exploration.
This workshop is limited to 12 people. As part of the $20 registration fee, each participant will receive their own copy of "Identifying Ferns the Easy Way."
Registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 2. Pre-registration with payment is required. Call 802-747-7900.