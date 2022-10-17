DUMMERSTON — The public is invited to join in for the Dummerston Historical Society's quarterly meeting and program via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting will be held first followed by a program by Lynn Levine, a retired consulting forester, author, environmental educator and creator of interpretive nature trails.
Levine will share her recent love affair with a tract of land off Black Mountain Road. Initially looking for Red Pine on the property, she made many discoveries there, including puzzling dead Red Cedar trees, various animals, interesting plants and geological surprises.
Since receiving her masters in 1978, Levine has been a consulting forester, environmental educator and naturalist. She has created more than a dozen interpretive nature trails, with her most recent one incorporating an Abenaki perspective. Levine has worked with children and adults in classrooms and libraries and has taken thousands of people into the forest to share her love of nature, and to spur others to feel the same. She has found that teaching about how plants connect though tree, tracking and fern identification are powerful ways to spark and enhance that bond.
Levine has been a resident of Dummerston since 1979 and was a founding member of the Dummerston Conservation Commission.
To join in by Zoom go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86775971257?pwd=QVhIM1BiLzllWFYvY0dtODJwR0dTQT09 (Meeting ID: 867 7597 1257 / Passcode: 056468).
Questions: Contact Gail at gailsvt@gmail.com