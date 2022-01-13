RUPERT — If you’ve dreamed of marrying your career interests with a passion for climate justice, be sure to tune in for an upcoming virtual event.
From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday SolarFest and the 1786 Meeting House in Rupert will present a workshop about people who have already found career opportunities in the trillion-dollar clean energy field.
Join this online conversation to discover how they got the skills, and the breaks needed to grab these opportunities to become part of the economic shift towards a sustainable economy.
Climate change is the defining issue of the century. “Jobs in Clean Energy fields have median hourly wages about 25 percent higher than the national wage,” said N.Y. Congressman Paul Tonko, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change.
Replacing fossil fuels will require skilled planners, builders, technicians and managers, as well as the new startup businesses to direct them.
Register for this Zoom panel at www.SolarFest.org and learn what you can do to switch to a rewarding new career.
The 1786 Meeting House and SolarFest are co-hosting a series of free monthly workshops, but due to COVID, this workshop is only being offered online.
You can also watch past sessions on making your home more comfortable and affordable at SolarFest’s website.