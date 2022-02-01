BRATTLEBORO — Set your loved ones’ minds at ease and make a plan for your health. At 10 a.m. Wednesday the Brattleboro Area Hospice’s Taking Steps Brattleboro program will host a Zoom Advance Care Planning and Advance Directive Question and Answer Information session.
Those interested in attending, contact Ruth Nangeroni by email: ruth.nangeroni@brattleborohospice.org or phone, 802-257-0775 ext. 101 and leave your contact information to receive the emailed Zoom invitation and telephone call-in number.
Advance Care Planning is a process of creating a written health care plan that tells others what you would want if you can’t tell them yourself. It includes discussing choices about end-of-life care with your medical provider, family and others and includes choosing and educating your Health Care Agent and making informed decisions to complete an Advance Directive. Come and learn if adding a COVID-19 or Dementia provision would be beneficial to include or add to a previously completed Advance Directive.
Taking Steps Brattleboro services include the weekly Zoom meeting and individual planning meetings by phone, Zoom or in-person to complete an Advance Directive. It is not necessary to have internet services to receive assistance. But right now, the organization will meet in person only when absolutely necessary.
If possible, visit www.vtethicsnetwork.org to see forms and obtain information to ask questions on Wednesday.