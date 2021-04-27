As the pandemic continues, so too does childhood illness. Critically ill children continue to dream of their very special wish and Make-A-Wish of Vermont continues to make wishes come true. To do this, we need your help! This year, we are moving our annual benefit fundraiser, “An Evening of Wishes” to an online auction site! The auction begins on May 1 and continues through May 15.
The auction will feature a wonderful array of gift certificates, services, overnight stays and many other items to choose from. If you cannot find something you would like to bid on (or if you are outbid) there is an opportunity to make a donation directly to the event.
The Vermont Chapter of MAW grants approximately 36 wishes every year. All funds raised in Vermont are used to grant the wishes of Vermont children without any cost to the wish family. A wish can be a dream come true for a child living with a critical illness, and participating in the wish experience has proven to be the best medicine for the entire family. A wish can forever transform the life of a child, their family and our community.
Please help make a child’s wish come true by participating in our Wishes for Vermont virtual auction fundraiser at www.32auctions.com/VermontWishes