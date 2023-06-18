Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Students from Community House participate in the fourth annual Color Run for the school at the West River Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — Community House's fourth annual Color Run celebrated the end of another school year. 

"It's really messy, really colorful and lots of fun," said Corina Price, movement coordinator at the school. "It's about health and fun."

All students at the K-8 school for children with trauma and emotional disturbances participate in some way. They can run or walk, or spray the other students with colors as they pass by stations. 

PHOTOS: Color Run fun

Price said she used to run in different events and participate in Tough Mudder challenges. As movement coordinator, she felt it made sense to incorporate a similar type of contest into the programming at Community House. 

About 38 students participated in Thursday's Color Run at West River Park. Price described the students being in a state of "pure excitement" after training for about six weeks. 

Five stations were set up, where students running or walking were hit with paint. To complete the race, they had to do three loops or about 1.5 miles. 

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

Michael, 9, came in first place by pacing himself then sprinting toward the end. 

"It felt crazy," he said. "I didn't event realize it. I lapped people." 

Jill Stahl Tyler, executive director at the school, said the event is one of few that bring both the day school and the residential program together for fun.

Her hope is that renovations at the Deacon-Holbrooke House at 80 Linden St. will be completed in time for the new school year. However, contingency plans exist in case that doesn't happen. 

'Filling a need': Community House to expand day school for traumatized youth

The new building will allow Community House to add upper grades to its offerings. The school will begin to offer high school classes as well. 

Community House has been around for more than 40 years. Its campus is on the corner of Oak Street and High Street.