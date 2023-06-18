Students from Community House participate in the fourth annual Color Run for the school at the West River Park in Brattleboro on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Price said she used to run in different events and participate in Tough Mudder challenges. As movement coordinator, she felt it made sense to incorporate a similar type of contest into the programming at Community House.
About 38 students participated in Thursday's Color Run at West River Park. Price described the students being in a state of "pure excitement" after training for about six weeks.
Five stations were set up, where students running or walking were hit with paint. To complete the race, they had to do three loops or about 1.5 miles.