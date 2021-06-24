WILLIAMSVILLE — After a long break due to the pandemic, the Manitou Project will hold its inaugural Healing Walk on Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. It’s a chance to walk the Sanctuary Trail together and reflect on what it means to us to return to this healing, sacred place after such a long absence.
The walk will be led by Fred Taylor and will include poems or other readings, and chances to share about the experience. Rain or shine. Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October.
The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235 acre land preserve in Williamsville, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. Directions: go 1.4 miles up Sunset Lake Road from Williamsville Village, sign on right. Or approximately 5 miles over the top of Sunset Lake Road from Route 9. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m. For information, contact Fred at 254-2675.