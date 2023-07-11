WILLIAMSVILLE — The Manitou Project will host a Healing Walk from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14. The walk will be led by Mike Mayer and will include poems or other readings and chances to share during the experience. The walk will be held rain or shine.
Healing walks will be held every second and fourth Friday of each month until October. The Manitou Project seeks to foster community with nature on its 235-acre land preserve, located at 300 Sunset Lake Road. Meet at the parking lot at 4 p.m.
For information, contact Mike at 802-258-8598.